Two killed, one injured as gunmen raid Zimbabwe bound bus in South Africa

22 Dec, 2022 - 13:12 0 Views
Two killed, one injured as gunmen raid Zimbabwe bound bus in South Africa The bus that was raided by gunmen today

The Chronicle

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

TWO women were shot and killed when three armed men attacked a Zimbabwean bound bus in the Bel-Bela area in Limpopo province in South Africa today, Thursday morning.

One other woman was left seriously injured following the shooting.

The bus was travelling from Pretoria to Harare when tragedy struck.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said they were yet to make any arrest.

He said investigations were still underway.

[email protected]

More to follow.,.

