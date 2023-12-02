Two killed, one inured in horrific traffic accident

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

A TOYOTA Alteza vehicle was involved in an accident killing two people and leaving one injured when it veered off the road before hitting a tree in Bulawayo.

In a statement on X, police said the incident occured along 12th Avenue at a curve between Park Road and Heyman Road on 25 November 2023 around 7pm.

The deceased were taken to United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals for post mortem while the injured were admitted to the same hospital.

“Two people were killed whilst one person was injured when a Toyota Alteza vehicle veered off the road before hitting a tree along 12th Avenue at a curve between Park Road and Heyman Road on 25/11/23 at around 1900 hours.The bodies were taken to United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals for post mortem whilst the injured person is admitted at the same hospital,” reads the statement.