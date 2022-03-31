Two men commit suicide by poison

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A 19-year-old Gokwe man died after consuming pesticide following an altercation with his friend.

Police confirmed the death of Kudakwashe Gawa of Putungwena Village under Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe after he drank spider chemical.

Acting Provincial Police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mkwende said the incident happened 27 March.

“Gawa was at work and he had a misunderstanding with his friend over yet to be established issues. After work, he left for his house. He later came out vomiting and was assisted by villagers,” said Ass Insp Mkwende.

The villagers, who discovered an opened bottle of spider chemical, rushed him to Gokwe Central Hospital.

Gawa was pronounced dead upon admission and his body is at Gokwe South District Hospital where it awaits postmortem.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated case, a Gweru man died upon admission at Gweru Hospital after allegedly consuming maize preserving chemical.

Zacharia Chitsamatanga (52) of Mutapa in Gweru, died upon admission at hospital after complaining of stomach pains whilst at home.

According to police, Chitsamatanga was home watching television together with his wife Fransisca Shangwa when he started complaining of stomach pains.

“Whilst at home watching television around 11pm, the now deceased went to the bathroom. He suddenly came out vomiting and sweating profusely,” said Ass Insp Mkwende.

The wife, then rushed him to Gweru Hospital where he died upon admission.

Ass Insp Mkwende urged members of the public to seek counselling when they face challenges.

“Let us seek counselling from third parties when we face challenges. We can approach our counsellors like relatives, community leaders and church leaders amongst others so that we preserve life,” said Ass Insp Mkwende.