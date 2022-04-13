Two men found dead with injuries

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

POLICE in Matabeleland North are investigating two separate suspected murder cases after bodies of two men were found with injuries between Monday and Tuesday.

Acting Matabeleland North police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Namatirai Mashona said the first suspected murder case happened in Inyathi on Monday where Mthandazo Moyo (22) allegedly died after being attacked by unknown people.

The second incident happened in Tsholotsho on Tuesday where Steven Ncube, no further details given, was found dead.

Assistant Insp Mashona said Moyo was allegedly fatally assaulted during the night on Monday at Turkmine Business Centre, Inyathi and his body was found by members of the public in the morning.

“On the fateful day, Mthandazo Moyo went to Turkmine Business Centre in the company of his friend Nkululeko Ndlovu (28) for a beer drink. At around 9pm, Ndlovu decided to go home and left Moyo drinking beer with other patrons.

“On the 12th day of April 2022 and in the morning, Mthandazo Moyo was found dead near a mine site by members of the community,” said Assistant Insp Mashona.

She said police observed multiple injuries on the body which was found lying lifeless in a bushy area near a mine site.

The body had a deep cut on the head and on both hands, as well as a fractured leg with a protruding bone.

On the Tsholotsho case, Ncube’s body was found lying dead in a pool of blood at his homestead in Dlula Village 2 under Chief Gampu.

Assistant Insp Mashona said police observed deep cuts on the face, arms and hips indicating that the deceased may have been attacked with a sharp object.

There are no arrests so far in both cases and police are appealing to members of the public for any information which can lead to the arrest of the attackers in both incidents.

Police also encouraged members of the public not to use violence when in dispute but use self-restrain or seek intervention of other members of the society, especially police, church and community elders.

