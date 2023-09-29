Two men kidnap, beat up another for “stealing” donkeys

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

Two men from Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North Province who are part of a vigilante gang, allegedly, beat up and kidnapped another accusing him of stealing donkeys after masquerading as the police.

The two Bhekimpilo Moyo (47) and Sizalakho Tshuma (53) from Mbamba village and Mbalibali respectively appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate, Mr Collet Ncube facing allegations of kidnapping and unlawful detention.

The two men pleaded guilty for the charges they are facing.

The duo was remanded in custody to October 11 for commencement of trial.

Prosecuting Ms Nkanyezi Xaba said on September 20 the duo and their accomplices who are still at large went to the complainant Gladmore Sibanda (36)’s homestead and called him outside.

“On the 20th day of September and at around 2AM the accused went to the complainant’s homestead in the company of Malinga Cabangani and James Ndlovu who are still at large and called the complainant outside,” she said.

The court was told that Moyo introduced himself and his group as police who were conducting investigations about stolen donkeys.

“Moyo introduced himself to the complainant and stated that he was a police officer from Mbamba Police Base and was following a case of theft of donkeys where the complainant was the accused,” she said.

The complainant came out from his bedroom hut whilst trying to greet them.

“One of the accused persons grabbed him and forcibly marched him out of the yard and pushed him in Tshuma’s vehicle and locked the doors,” she said.

The court heard that Ncube started assaulting Sibanda alleging him of stealing donkeys.

“Ncube started hitting the complainant several times on the face with fists forcing him to admit to the allegations that he stole the donkeys,” said Ms Xaba.

Ms Xaba said Tshuma started to drive the vehicle while his compatriots assaulted the complainant.

“Tshuma started the vehicle and drove away while Moyo, James Ndlovu and Malinga Cabangani continued assaulting the complainant demanding that he pay them US$150-00 and a goat,” he said.

The court heard that Tshuma went on to drop the complainant at Gotshani line.

“Tshuma dropped the complainant at Liberty Moyo’s homestead Gotshani line, Tsholotsho and the complainant proceeded to ZRP Tsholotsho where a report was made,” she said.

The complainant was referred to Tsholotsho hospital for Medical examination and treatment.