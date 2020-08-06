Two more Covid 19 deaths recorded in Bulawayo

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

THREE MORE people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe with the number of positive cases reaching 4 339.

Two of the deaths were recorded in Bulawayo and one in Manicaland, bringing the total number of deaths to 84 countrywide.

23 people have now died of Covid-19 in Bulawayo.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare, 118 people tested positive on Wednesday.

“One hundred and eighteen people positive Covid-19 today and these include 118 locals and one returnee. New recoveries were recorded in Bulawayo (21) and Mashonaland West (five),” reads the statement.

“Today we regret reporting three deaths at facility level. The deaths are of a 66-year-old male, and a female aged 60 from Bulawayo. The third death is of a male aged 79 from Manicaland province.”

Bulawayo has a total of 1 073 confirmed cases, Matabeleland South 474 while Matabeleland North has 73.