Two more schools added to Kwantuthu Comedy Festival. . . as Sandy boosts Kasi participation

Two additional secondary schools have joined the line-up for this year’s Kwantuthu Comedy Festival, bringing the total number of participating schools to seven. The festival, aimed at fostering youth engagement in the arts, will run from October 24 to 27 at the Bulawayo Theatre under the theme “Engage, Educate, Entertain”.

Festival board secretary Gugulethu Masha announced that Jubilee Academy and Mandwandwe High School from Nkulumane have been added, following discussions with musician-turned-politician Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi.

“It’s our pleasure to announce the addition of two high schools to this year’s Kwantuthu Comedy Festival programme. Jubilee Academy will join our Theatre Night programme, and Mandwandwe High School will participate in the Short Films programme,” Masha said.

“The addition came about after engagements between our organisation and Ward 20 councillor Sandra Sibindi, who highlighted the raw talent in her ward’s schools and the need to nurture it. We are excited to collaborate with Councillor Sibindi and these schools to ensure their involvement is both enriching and impactful for the students.”

Initially, five schools were added to the two that participated in previous editions, namely Dominican Convent High School and Christian Brothers College. The five new schools included in the line-up are St Augustine’s College, Sobukhazi High School, St Columba’s High School, Girls College, and King George VI Memorial High School, with St John’s High School from Harare also participating.

On the first day (24 October) the festival will kick-start with the Theatre Day at Bulawayo Theatre. Dominican Convent High School, St Augustine’s College, Sobukhazi High School will be part of the performers. The second day, Bulawayo Theatre will be the place to be as 13 short films which were written, acted, directed, and produced by students will be screened.

The Stand-Up Comedy Night will be held on the third day at Bulawayo Theatre, which will see different comedians taking to the stage. These are Ntobeko Malaba from Lupane, Tanya Alex (Harare) Brian Sibanda (Botswana-based) Keith Nkosi (South Africa-based) as well as Tapiwa Harinangoni.

