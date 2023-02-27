Two people drown in weekend jeopardy

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

TWO people from Jotsholo drowned in separate incidents over the weekend as police continued urging members of the public to desist from trying to cross flooded rivers.

On 25 February, Resistance Mhlanga (19) of Banda Village, Chief Mabhikwa, Jotsholo drowned while trying to cross the flooded Gwayi River. His body was retrieved the same day.

Police on their official Twitter page also confirmed that the second victim, Mthulisi Ndlovu (5) from St Georges Village drowned in a 2m deep well after his guardians left him alone at home.

“The ZRP is concerned with the safety of minors and adults at home as they embark on various activities. Another family lost two children in Mberengwa after drowning in a 1.5m deep pool. The parents of the children had left the children at home while attending a local meeting,” read the Tweet.

