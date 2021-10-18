Two people robbed of R14 000 by driver who offered them a lift

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

TWO people lost property valued at R14 300 and US$140 after they were offered a lift in a Toyota Wish from Beitbridge to Bulawayo.

Police, in their twitter page, confirmed the incident which occurred on October 13.

“Two people lost cash and property valued at R14 300 and US$140 after boarding an unmarked Toyota Wish vehicle in Beitbridge destined for Bulawayo. The suspects parked the vehicle in the bush before they produced knives, tied the victims with shoelaces and stole their belongings,” said the police.

Police are also investigating two-armed robbery cases which occurred at Jerera Growth Point in Masvingo on October 15 at about 2AM. Four unknown suspects armed with an unidentified pistol, pick, wooden broom and a log stormed a home and demanded cash.

“They were given US$1000, R 400, four cellphones and two inverters. The complainant made a quick report to police and as the scene was being attended, another report was received. Police swiftly attended the scene and met the suspects at the doorstep.

“A shootout ensued before the suspects jumped over the pre-cast wall and one suspect who was carrying the loot in a satchel bag was shot on the armpit and died while others escaped. Police recovered all the stolen property except the two inverters,” said the police.

