Two Rank Marshals Charged with Attempted Murder

By Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

Two rank marshals on Wednesday appeared before Magistrate Ms. Sibonginkosi Mnkhandla at the Western Commonage Court, charged with attempted murder.

Saul Ncube (34) and Thembani Ncube (23) are accused of assaulting Andrew Sibanda (39) by striking him in the face with a chair and stabbing him with an Okapi knife on his right hand and stomach, with the intention of causing his death.

The charge stems from a July 7th altercation with the complainant over loading bays at Nkulumane Complex Rank in Bulawayo. The trial is still ongoing.

Prosecutor Ms. Christine Manyika emphasised that the severity of the complainant’s injuries suggests that the accused intended to kill the victim.

“On July 7, 2024, at around 11:00 AM at Nkulumane Complex Rank in Bulawayo, Saul Ncube and Thembani Ncube attempted to kill Andrew Sibanda. They assaulted him once on the face with a chair and stabbed him once on the left side of the stomach and once on the right hand with an Okapi knife. They either intended to kill Sibanda or were aware that their actions posed a real risk of causing his death and proceeded