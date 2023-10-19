Two road accidents on the same day and same spot!

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

Police have confirmed two road traffic accidents that occurred on the same day and spot.

Details about the number of injured people are still sketchy in the incidents that occurred on Tuesday at Hunyani Bridge near Chinhoyi along Harare-Chinhoyi Road.

In a statement on X (Twitter), police said two haulage trucks collided head-on in the first accident and the second involved a haulage truck and a bus.

“The ZRP confirms two road traffic accidents which occurred this afternoon at Hunyani Bridge near Chinhoyi along Harare-Chinhoyi Road. In the first accident, two haulage trucks were involved in a head-on- collision.”

“Meanwhile, the second accident involved a haulage truck and bus. The number of injured victims has not yet been ascertained. More details will be availed in due course,” reads the statement.