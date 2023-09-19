Two soldiers among 4 people who drowned in Kariba

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE have identified four people who died after their boat sank.

The four drowned in Kariba on Saturday.

“Their next of kin identified them as Sergeant Tatenda (36) of Zimbabwe National Army, Corporal Nxobile Ncube of Zimbabwe National Army, Trust Phiri (24) of Chilimba Village Negande, Kariba and Adson Mupiringano (40) of Batonga, Kariba,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The Incident occurred near Tsetse Island, Kariba around 12:30 pm on 16 September 2023.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said;” The bodies of the deceased were retrieved on the 17th and 18th September 2023 where they were taken for post-mortem at Kariba District Mortuary.”

Police urged members of the public to be careful when using dinkey boats to ensure their safety.

