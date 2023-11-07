Two stabbings different locations

Peter Matika, @petematika

TWO people died in separate incidents and locations, after being stabbed by assailants in yet to be established circumstances.

The first incident in which Mbongeni Mlalazi who was 28 at the time of his death occurred at Ngagwini business centre in Inyathi last Thursday.

In the second incident that occurred in Insuza, Lupane Collety Dube was also found dead with stab wounds in the chest. He was 29 and was reportedly stabbed by a suspect only identified as Faa last Friday.

Police confirmed the incidents:

“ZRP Inyathi is investigating a case of murder in which Mbongeni Mlalazi (28) died after being stabbed with an unknown sharp object by unknown suspects on 02/11/23 at Ngagwini Business Centre.

“Meanwhile, Police in Insuza, Lupane are investigating a case of murder in which Collety Dube (29) died after being stabbed on the chest with an unknown sharp object by a suspect only identified as Faa on 03/11/23,” read a statement on X.