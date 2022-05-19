Two succumb to Covid-19 as cases decline

Nomathemba Mpofu, Online Reporter

THE country has recorded 259 new Covid 19 cases and two deaths in the last 24-hour reporting period bringing to 250 007 the total number of cases since the outbreak of the virus.

To date Zimbabwe has so far recorded 5 486 deaths and 242 654 recoveries. Yesterday, the country recorded 73 new recoveries with the national recovery rate remaining at 97 percent. Active cases rose to 1 867.

All the cases are local transmissions.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 21 572 people having received the first jab yesterday and 40 611 the second.

The total cumulative for people who got the first dose is now at 6 165 812 while 4 436 197 got the second dose. A total of 773 184 receiving the booster shot.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 176 from 158 yesterday.

As of May 17, 2022 at 3PM there were 54 hospitalised cases with 26 of the them vaccinated while 28 were not vaccinated. There were 10 new admissions.

Matabeleland South recorded the highest number of cases with 396 followed by Bulawayo with 363 cases.

Harare recorded 260 cases while Mashonaland East recorded 163 cases. Matabeleland North recorded 143 cases, 132 cases were recorded in Midlands and Mashonaland West recorded 124 cases.

Mashonaland Central recorded 119 cases, Masvingo has 98 cases and the least number was recorded in Manicaland with 69 cases.

“As of May 18, 2022, Zimbabwe has now recorded 250 007 the confirmed cases, 242 654 recoveries and 5 486 deaths,” reads the statement.