TWO suspected armed robbers die following shootout with police

Peter Matika, [email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo on Sunday evening shot and killed two suspected armed robbers following a stand-off at a bushy area behind Mpilo hospital.

National Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, saying the two had been under surveillance following a spate of armed robberies in and around Bulawayo.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a shoot-out incident and subsequent death of two armed robbery suspects, Aleck Moyo (37) and Bongani Tshuma (41).

“On 18th August 2024, detectives from CID Homicide, Bulawayo received information that the suspects who were wanted for armed robbery were staying at a bushy area between Mpilo Hospital and Richmond, Bulawayo in a bid to evade arrest,” said Comm Nyathi.

He said detectives acted on the information and conducted a raid at the area.

“The suspects began to fire at the detectives leading to a shoot- out. Subsequently, the suspects were overpowered leading to the recovery of a Cannic pistol with a magazine of four rounds and an Astra Revolver with two rounds,” he said.

Comm Nyathi said the suspects sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where they died upon admission.

“The suspects are linked to five armed robbery cases which occurred between 6 March 2024 and 29 July 2024, including a case of robbery which occurred on 7 May 2024 at Phatalika Village, Nyangazonke Sunyetsen, where household goods, a Honda CVR vehicle registration number AEA 9034 and Toyota Surf vehicle, registration number ABC 6251 were stolen,” said Comm Nyathi.

He added that the suspects were also linked to a case of armed robbery which occurred on 29 July at a bushy area in Nkulumane 12.

“They stole a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number ADX 7925 and three cellphones. The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against armed robbery cases in the country. The crack teams set up by the Zimbabwe Republic Police command are alert and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour,” said Comm Nyathi.