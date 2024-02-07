Two suspected robbers arrested, found selling stolen cigarettes

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested two suspects inconnection with a six month spate of burglary and theft cases.

Shepherd Kamhandu (19) and Douglas Kaingidza (39) were terrorising in and around Mt Darwin during the period extending from 29 July 2023 to 27 January 2024.

In a statement on X, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “On 27 January 2024, the two suspects were apprehended by the public in Rushinga, Mt Darwin whilst selling 8 bricks of cigarettes and were later referred to CID Mt Darwin for further management.”

“The detectives managed to link the two suspects to a case of unlawful entry and theft which occurred at Kandeya Township, Mt Darwin in which the suspects broke into a shop and stole 100 bricks of Pacific Storm and Breeze cigarettes, 45 bricks of Everest cigarettes,one brick of Madison cigarettes, three crates of Carling Black Label Quarts,one X 750 mls Hunters beer and one X 750 mls Mayfair beer all valued at US$ 1286”, reads the statement.

In a statement Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said: “Investigations carried out unearthed that the two suspects were linked to 24 counts of unlawful entry into premises cases, seven counts of robbery cases and four counts of theft cases.”

“On 6 August 2023, the suspects broke into a shop before stealing a wallet containing US$300 cash, various clothes and groceries all valued at US$1 000.”

“In September 2023, the suspects attacked a juvenile (14) who was walking along a footpath from Kandeya Township to Ridgeview location, before stealing a cell phone and a satchel.”