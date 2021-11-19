Two suspected robbers arrested

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested two men after they attacked a complainant and stole $19 200 and R2 500.

In their twitter page, police confirmed the incident which occurred on November 17 in Gwanda.

“On 17 November police in Gwanda who were on patrol arrested Ndlovu Philani (31) and Brian Sibanda (24) for robbery. The suspects attacked the complainant (40) and stole a cellphone, $19200 and R2500.

In another incident, three suspects struck two complainants with machetes and an axe before stealing valuables worth US$121 and $180 cash. Police confirmed the incident which occurred on November 17 at around 7PM in Entumbane Suburb in Bulawayo.

@DubeMatutu