Two venues for Bulawayo Basketball League

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) will again use two venues for their league action this weekend with Khanyisile Sports Centre and Eveline High School set to host the action.

Highlanders Comets and Catch Them Young will get action under way at Eveline in the men’s C league. The main match at the venue will see Imbizo Celtic go head to head with MSU who have lost their opening two games without registering a point.

At Khanyisile Sports Centre, Giants and Legends men will clash in the weekend’s main clash.

Legends are fresh from a 40 – 38 victory over Lakers A while Giants were 64-14 winners over City Knights. This will be their second game of the campaign after they were crowned pre-season champions having beat Mavericks 36- 22 in the final.

Fixtures

Venue: Eveline Girls High School

0800 – 0930 Highlanders Comets v Catch Them Young Academy (Men C)

0930 – 1100 Gwanda Rebels v Titans (Men C)

1100 – 1230 Bulawayo City Towers v Catch Them Young Academy (Women B)

1230 – 1400 MSU v Angels B (Women B)

1400 – 1530 Gwanda Rebels v LSU (Men C)

1530 – 1700 Imbizo Celtics v MSU (Men C) Venue: Khanyisile Sports Centre

0900 – 1030 City Royals v Clippers B (Men B)

1030 – 1200 Mavericks B v Highlanders B (Men B)

1200 – 1330 Clippers v City Knights (Men B)

1330 vs 1500 NUST v City Royals (Women A)

1500 – 1630 Angels v Mavericks (Women A)

1630 – 1800 Mavericks v NUST (Men A)

1800- 1930 Giants v Legends (Men A).

