Two villagers steal R50 000 herd of cattle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

TWO Tsholotsho men have been arrested for allegedly stealing 10 head of cattle worth about R50 000 from Bulilima District.

Bhekabantu Dube (47) and Niason Ncube (52) were not asked to plead when they appeared briefly before Plumtree magistrate, Mr Talent Phiri facing a charge of stock theft. They were remanded in custody to January 20.

Prosecuting, Mr Clement Mudenda said the pair stole 10 heads of cattle from Mabhongwane grazing land belonging to two different villagers. They then drove the animals to Dlamini area in Tsholotsho.

“Between 17 December 2022 to 3 January 2023 Dube and Ncube went to Mabhongwane grazing area where they stole 10 head of cattle belonging to two villagers. They drove the animals to Tsholotsho and they shared them. On 5 January police received a tip off from members of the community,” he said.

Mr Mudenda said the police intercepted Dube while he was driving a herd of three of the stolen cattle to nearby grazing land. He implicated his accomplice. Mr Mudenda said the police went to Ncube’s homestead where they recovered four cattle. He said Ncube had already slaughtered one beast and sold it to villagers.

Mr Mudenda said seven of the stolen beasts were recovered and were positively identified by their owners. The value of the stolen cattle is R50 000.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena urged farmers to set up village anti stock theft committees to guard against rustling which remained rampant across the province. She also urged farmers to brand their animals and ensure that they did not leave them unattended while grazing. @DubeMatutu