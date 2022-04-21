Two violent men killed by spectators at a football match

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Two Gokwe men, who went berserk and randomly stabbed people at a football match, died upon admission in hospital after spectators retaliated and fatally attacked them.

Pardon Muchaitei (22) and, Edmore Murindirwa, both of Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe, reportedly went on a rampage and stabbed several people who were watching a football match on Independence Day at Dzire Business Centre in Gokwe South before fellow spectators overpowered them and beat them to a pulp.

Five people were injured during the melee and were rushed to Gokwe Hospital.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the incident and said the now deceased were drunk.

“On 18 April around 5pm, the now deceased duo, who were drunk, were spectators at a sports field when they became violent and started attacking other fellow spectators randomly with an okapi knife,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Muchaitei, stabbed one Stanford Sibanda (24) once in the back before handing over the knife to Murindiwa.

“Murindiwa stabbed five men, namely Cephas Ncube (52) Vengesai Mazhinduka (48), Titus Sibanda (70) and Jabulani Kufa (22) all from Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe,” said the police.

Other spectators then teamed up against the two and overpowered them.

When police arrived at the scene, Muchaitei and Murindiwa were lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries.

The two were rushed to Gokwe Hospital for treatment where Murindiwa was pronounced dead upon admission.

Muchaitei later passed on the same day.

The injured were ferried to Gokwe Hospital where they are currently admitted.

Bodies of the deceased are at Gokwe South District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

“We appeal to members of the public who drink beer that they should not overdrink t to the point of losing senses failing to control themselves and unnecessary loss of life,” said Inspector Mahoko.