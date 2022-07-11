Two weeks to go for Zim’s first Ndebele Sci-Fi premiere

Showbiz Reporter

Only two weeks are left before locals witness the premiere of Zimbabwe’s first-ever Ndebele Sci-Fi Short Film, The Signal!

The much-anticipated production by Daniel McGregor Lasker is set to premiere in Bulawayo next month on two days, July 22 and 23, at the Zimbabwe Academy of Music.

Lasker who is already in the country for the event urged people to buy their tickets in order to be part of the historic event.

“Don’t miss out on being a part of this historic moment for the Zimbabwean entertainment industry! Friday the 22nd of July is the VIP Red Carpet Premiere. The cast and filmmakers will be in attendance and interacting with the audience. There’ll be welcome drinks and snacks for VIPs, Red Carpet photos, and a Q and A session with the team behind The Signal,” Lasker said.

Saturday, July 23 will be the second premiere day, where there will be three screenings of the movie for audience members.

Ever since the release of the trailer two months ago, many have been impatiently waiting for the day when they will be “corrupted by a deadly sound transmitted from space known as The Signal which corrupts the minds of all who hear it, turning them into soulless demons under its control”.

The movie was written by Oscar Reyes and stars local talent in the form of Dumie Manyathela who starred in the popular movie Veza The Unfolding, Tawanda Denga, and Natasha Dlamini. It is about a spiritual encounter with a cyber-object meant to act as a cerebral assassin.