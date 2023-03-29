Two-year-old baby drowns

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A two-year-old Gokwe infant drowned in a well while playing with her siblings aged 4 and 5.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident saying it happened after the parents had gone to work in the fields.

“On 25 March 2023, Takura Dombo (28) of Village Magondo under Chief Mkoka in Gokwe and his wife went to their fields around 7 AM leaving their three children aged 5, 4, and 2 playing at their homestead,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Around 1 PM, the other two children rushed to the fields to inform them that the youngest child had fallen into a well near their homestead.

“They rushed home but the child had already passed on. The body was retrieved from the well by villagers and investigations are underway. We however urge members of the public to desist from leaving children and the vulnerable unattended to avoid unnecessary loss of lives,” he said.