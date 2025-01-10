Two years on the run… dangerous prison break fugitive nabbed hiding in a Mountain

By Raymond [email protected]

POLICE in South Africa have arrested a Zimbabwean, Lovemore Musoyi, who has been on the run since 2023 after escaping from a police vehicle while being transported to a prison in Motetema, Mpumalanga Province, in the neighbouring country.

The fugitive was apprehended last week by a task force from the South African Police Service (SAPS). He faces more than 10 criminal charges, including murder, attempted murder, business robberies, kidnapping, and stock theft.

In a statement, SAPS confirmed Musoyi’s re-arrest.

“The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, hailed the collaborative efforts between SAPS and private security personnel who worked tirelessly to track and apprehend the elusive fugitive. He had been on the run after escaping police custody, during which he attacked and disarmed two police officers in Motetema,” said the South African police.

“Lovemore Musoyi (32) had been evading capture while facing more than 10 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, armed robberies, house robberies, business robberies, kidnapping, assaults, stock theft, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. These crimes occurred in Elandskraal, Motetema, Dennilton, and Rakgoadi policing areas in Sekhukhune District.”

Musoyi’s luck ran out on 3 January when police, in collaboration with private security personnel, received a tip-off that he was hiding in the mountains of Rakgoadi. He was armed with an unlicensed firearm at the time of his arrest.

The suspect is expected to appear before various magistrates’ courts within the Sekhukhune District to face the numerous charges against him.