Two Zambian nationals arrested over illegal fishing

Online Reporter

TWO Zambian nationals escaped jail after their four months’ sentence was wholly suspended after the duo was arrested for violating Immigration and Parks laws after illegally entering the country before going on a fishing expedition.

Kerby Ciyuni (37) of Mangombo village in Zambia and Defender Siakuku of Siakuku village both under Chief Mwembe were caught fishing using nets at the Devil’s Gorge in Zambezi River by Zimparks rangers on patrol.

They failed to produce a permit and further inquiries led to the discovery that they were Zambian nationals without travel documents that permitted them to be in Zimbabwe. They were subsequently arrested.

The two appeared before provincial magistrate, Miss Fungai Dzimiri in Hwange and were convicted on their own plea of guilty.