Two Zimbabweans, One South Africa jailed for rhino poaching

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Two Zimbabwean men and their South African associate have each been jailed five years after they were arrested while hunting for a rhino in Limpopo province.

The trio was busted by alert security officials who recovered a firearm, ammunition, and one knife in the Steilloop area in March last year.

Limpopo police spokesperson said Lt Col Stephen Thakeng said Kholwani Mwembe (40), (Zimbabwean), Emmanuel Marombedze (36), (Zimbabwean) and Stephen Tshoeu (49), (South African), pleaded guilty in the Mahwelereng Regional Court to charges of conspiracy to commit rhino poaching, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

“They were sentenced as follows ; Count 1: Conspiracy to commit a crime of rhino poaching : 5 years’ imprisonment or a fine of R5,000, Count 2: Possession of a firearm without a license : 4 years’ imprisonment or a fine of R4,000 and Count 3: Possession of ammunition without a permit : 2 years’ imprisonment or a fine of R2,000. The sentences will run concurrently with Count 1,” said Lt Col Thakeng.

He said on March 22, 2024, at approximately 23:00, members of the Limpopo Provincial Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit (STES), in collaboration with private security personnel and SANParks officials, conducted a Section 252A operation targeting suspected rhino poachers in the Steilloop area under the Gilead policing jurisdiction in the Waterberg District.

During the operation, he said, a suspicious vehicle was identified and stopped.

Subsequently, Mwembe, Marombedze and Tshoeu were arrested, leading to the recovery of one .308 caliber firearm, reported stolen in Alldays in May 2023, seven .308 rounds of ammunition, one knife and one silencer. A Honda Jazz, bearing Gauteng registration, was also confiscated.

“On 3 February 2025, the three accused—Kholwani Mwembe (40), a Zimbabwean national; Emmanuel Marombedze (36), a Zimbabwean national; and Stephen Tshoeu (49), a South African citizen, pleaded guilty in the Mahwelereng Regional Court to charges of conspiracy to commit rhino poaching, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. They were convicted and sent to prison on March 31,” said Lt Col Thakeng.