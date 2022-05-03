Two Zimbabwe elephants poisoned by poachers

File image: More than 30 elephants died in Pandamasue Forest outside Hwange National Park last year

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Two elephants are suspected to have been killed by poisoning by poachers after they were found dead in the Sentinel Safaris area which is part of Zimbabwe’s component of the Greater Mapungubwe Trans-frontier Conservation Area (GMTCA).

The mega-park is made up of communal lands and national parks from Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said the elephants were discovered on Tuesday afternoon.

“We have dispatched a team of investigators to the area, they are being assisted by officers from the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority and the Veterinary Services Department.

“As the police, we suspect the elephants could have been poisoned by poachers. Although the tasks are still intact, we will give further information at a later stage,” he said.

The sentinel area is rich with a number of wild animals that include elands, kudus, elephants, and warthogs which have become a target of poachers from Beitbridge and inland Zimbabwe.

@tupeyo