Tyla leads the charge as Sama30 nominees are unveiled

Mbulelo Mpofu

Excitement filled the air this past weekend as the nominees for the 30th edition of the South African Music Awards (Sama) were announced at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

International sensation Tyla emerged as the frontrunner, securing an impressive five nominations for her self-titled album. Her nominations include the prestigious SAMPRA Album of the Year, Ukhozi FM Female Artist of the Year, SANTAM Newcomer of the Year, Best Pop Album, and Best Collaboration for her hit Water with Travis Scott.

Tyla’s accolades have set a celebratory tone for the upcoming ceremony, scheduled for November 2, under the theme “Less Noise, More Music,” which emphasises a renewed focus on artistry and creativity.

The event showcased the remarkable talent within the South African music industry, with Tyla’s five nominations leading a competitive field. Close behind are Amapiano star Kabza De Small, vocalist Mthunzi, and Mbuso Khoza, each garnering three nominations.

Kabza De Small is in contention for Album of the Year and Best Amapiano Album for Isimo, while Mthunzi joins him in the Radio 2000 Duo/Group of the Year category. Khoza’s nominations include Best Produced Album, Best Traditional Music Album, and Best Engineered Album for the Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album Volume 2.

The Lesedi FM Male Artiste of the Year category presents a thrilling showdown, featuring Amapiano heavyweights Kelvin Momo, Daliwonga, and De Mthuda, alongside rapper Priddy Ugly and Maskandi artist Ugatsheni.

Similarly, the Ukhozi FM Female Artiste of the Year category promises fierce competition, with Tyla facing Brenda Mtambo, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Lordkez, and Xolly Mncwango.

The SANTAM Newcomer of the Year category highlights the emerging talent, with Tyla, Lwah Ndlunkulu, and Sykes competing against Die Piesangskille, Johan Balt, and Joliza.

In a nod to the diversity of genres, the SAMPRA Album of the Year category showcases Amapiano stars alongside pop, faith music, and isicathamiya representatives, reflecting the eclectic nature of South African music.

Notable mentions include Matthew Mole with two nominations, and Mörda and Thakzin competing in Best Collaboration and Best Dance Album.

The glamorous event was hosted by radio and television personality Luthando ‘Lootlove’ Shosha, filled with musicians, celebrities, and dignitaries. Guests enjoyed a gourmet brunch while being treated to performances by renowned artistes like Zola, Khuli Chana, and Bassie, celebrating 30 years of the Samas and South African democracy.

Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), expressed his excitement: “This year’s selection showcases the incredible diversity, talent, and creativity in South African music. We are thrilled to celebrate these outstanding achievements at the upcoming awards ceremony.”

Zimbabwe was also represented, with Zimbabwean-born but South Africa-based artiste Undeyfnd earning a nomination for her Musionion in the Best Reggae Album category.

As the countdown to Sama30 begins, anticipation builds for a night celebrating the vibrant tapestry of South Africa’s music industry. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu