Tyson Fury rewards cutman with bonus

Tyson Fury gave his cutman Jorge Capetillo a bonus for his fight-saving work on the massive gash suffered against Otto Wallin.

The “Gypsy King” fought on with the wound and doctors were kept at bay as Fury saw out a decision on Saturday night.

Capetillo had his work cut out and his swift action between rounds allowed the British heavyweight to remain in the contest.

The Mexican spoke to TMZ about his night’s work and the bonus he received from Fury.

“It was a big tub of Vaseline! It was so deep man, I tried to hide it a little bit so the doctors didn’t see it,” he said.

“I wanted to make sure when he got punched the Vaseline went in.

“I knew they could stop the fight, I knew I had to keep it clean. If it stays clean then I knew they would let it go round by round.

“Fury was winning round by round so I kept it clean and the doctor and the ref looked at it and it was OK, but it was the worst cut I have seen.”

Capetillo then added: “In the locker room he came to be and hugged me and said he loved me. He said thank you for your effort to stop the bleeding so I could keep fighting; he showed me a lot of love.

“He gave me a bonus that’s for sure. I saw him on Sunday morning at his house; I went to see how he was doing.

“He was so grateful, he’s a great human being and he took care of me with a little bonus.” — dailyonline.