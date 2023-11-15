UAE delegation arrives for Zimbabwe Government Experiences Exchange Programme Workshop

Prince Ngwenya,[email protected]

A PROMINENT United Arab Emirates (UAE) delegation has touched down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport for the Zimbabwe Government Exchange Programme Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

The workshop is scheduled to take place from 16 to 18 November at a hotel in Harare.

The event will center on crucial aspects such as policy, strategy, and government services. It offers a valuable platform to exchange best practices and successful approaches in governance.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the workshop would be attended by a range of officials, including Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Chief Secretary, Deputy Chief Secretaries, and Permanent Secretaries.

The UAE delegation’s visit underscores their commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties and sharing expertise with Zimbabwe.

The workshop reflects the UAE’s commitment to support Zimbabwe’s development and strengthening the relationship of the two countries.