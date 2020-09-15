Ubudlwangudlwangu series premieres first episode on Igniteflix

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UBUDLWANGUDLWANGU series premiered its first episode on Monday morning on Igniteflix channel and Iskhetho Production YouTube page.

The thirteen episode film was shot in Bulawayo in Nketa 6, 7 and 9 by Iskhetho Productions with the producer being Methuli Luphahla, director Sandile T Mele, production manager Nqobile Nkomo, site manager Desmond Ntini and writers being Mthulisi Ndlovu, Luphahla and Mele.

Watching the first episode, which every episode will be uploaded on Mondays, one is inspired to stick to the message of saying no to Gender based violence and drug abuse.

In the film, the audience meets up and coming acting talent from Nqobile Nkomo who plays Mr Nyathi, Cookie Nyathi who plays Mrs Nyathi, Lubelihle Luphahla as Thandi, Takitso Sibanda as Njemba and Andrew as Magolide.

Producer Luphahla said, “The main aim of this drama series is to raise awareness on Gender based violence issues in our societies, and also to shun drug abuse and violence caused by young people in our Zimbabwean society.”

