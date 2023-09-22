Ubuntu Queens Lead Race To Division One Promotion

Gerald Sibanda, Online Reporter

BULAWAYO Province Division Two Women’s Soccer League action will return this weekend with Highlanders Royals taking on Ubuntu Queens.

They swept aside a struggling Street Set at home last weekend and will hope to continue with their charge towards the title.

Second placed Loxion Vipers, who are three points behind Ubuntu and a point ahead of the Royals are not in action this weekend but they will know that any result from Ubuntu and Highlanders might work in their favour.

Week 11 Fixtures

Highlanders Royals vs Ubuntu Queens, ZRP Bulawayo vs Blackboots, Las Palmas vs Lobengula City Queens