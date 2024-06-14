Uefa Euro2024 Group A preview

GERMANY and Scotland meet in the first match of the Uefa Euro 2024 in Group A today.

Germany vs Scotland at a glance

When: Friday 14 June (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Munich Football Arena

What: Uefa Euro 2024 Group A Matchday 1

What do you need to know?

After group stage exits in two of the last three major tournaments, Germany will hope to summon the spirit of the 2006 Fifa World Cup – when Jürgen Klinsmann’s hosts defied the odds to reach the semi-finals – as they go in search of a record-breaking fourth Euro triumph. Julian Nagelsmann did not get off to the best of starts after replacing Hansi Flick as coach last year, but wins against France and the Netherlands in March hint at a brighter future under the 36-year-old former Bayern boss.

Victory in Munich would certainly raise hopes of a deep run into the tournament.

Hopes are certainly high in the Scotland camp after a sensational qualifying campaign that included victories over three-time winners Spain, Norway and Georgia. The first manager to guide the Tartan Army to back-to-back

European Championships, Steve Clarke has built a settled squad and developed a system that brings out the best in the likes of Aston Villa captain, John McGinn and Manchester United, midfielder Scott McTominay, who plundered seven goals in eight qualifying appearances. Can Clarke’s team cause another upset here?

Nagelsmann on Germany’s Euro test

Predicted line-ups

Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Mittelstädt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gündogan, Wirtz; Havertz

Scotland: Gunn; Ralston, Porteous, Hendry, Tierney, Robertson; McTominay, Gilmour, McGregor, McGinn; Adams

Form guide

Germany

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWWLL

Scotland

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWLLDD

Scotland’s road to Germany: Watch every goal

Expert predictions

Phil Röber, Germany reporter

My gut feeling at past Euros has not been entirely off (everyone thought I was crazy when I picked Portugal to win it in 2016), and now it’s telling me Germany will have a good tournament. They have lost their opening match at the last three major tournaments, but I believe that streak will end in Munich. If Scotland play as aggressively as they did against the Netherlands in March, this opening game will set a high bar for the rest of the finals.

Alex O’Henley, Scotland reporter

If Scotland are to get a result against the hosts, they will need to return to the performance levels that saw them string together five consecutive victories at the start of their qualification campaign. Twenty-five years have passed since Scotland last tasted victory over Germany courtesy of a Don Hutchison goal in Bremen. A similar result in Munich would have the Tartan Army in dreamland.

What the coaches say Julian Nagelsmann, Germany coach: “It’s only the second time Germany has hosted a European Championship. For the players, and for myself as a manager, to take part in a tournament on home soil is a unique opportunity. There is pressure involved, but more so joy. If we can see that joy on the pitch, then we will have a great tournament.”

Steve Clarke, Scotland coach: “Germany are going to be very good. It’s their home tournament and they won’t want to let anyone down. When it gets to the big stage, the German national team are always one of the most dangerous teams. We expect a tough game, but hopefully we can give Germany a tough game as well.”

Euro 92 flashback: Germany 2-0 Scotland.