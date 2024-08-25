Ufasimba wows Gwanda crowd with debut performance at Matabeleland South Agricultural Show

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Gwanda was abuzz with activity this past week as the 66th edition of the annual Matabeleland South Agricultural Show kicked off at Gwanda Showgrounds.

The show, which started on Wednesday, was held under the theme, “Smart Interventions in Agribusiness: Our Top Priority” and was officially opened by Second Lady, Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga.

While agribusiness was the chief focus of the show — with crop and livestock farmers, government departments, various ministries, parastatals, seed companies, NGOs, uniformed forces, and funeral parlours all exhibiting – artistic performances were also an integral part of the event, with an array of performers entertaining attendees.

One of the performers making their debut was the Gwanda-based imbube group, Ufasimba The Home of Art. The eight-member group, formed last year, performed songs including “Isilo sentandane”, “Ukhona uNkulunkulu” and “Khuzani abatsha” to an appreciative crowd.

In an interview, one of the founding members, Mthabisi Moyo, expressed his excitement about the opportunity to perform at the show.

“We only started this journey last year, and we are still trying to get our feet on the ground. So, the opportunity to perform at such a prestigious event was an honour. Nothing beats performing on your home turf for a home crowd,” he said.

Ufasimba joined other artistes in the musical line-up, including Ezimnyama, Bolamba, Secret G, Gama, Khoi khoi, Ladder, JB, Siyabangena Gangsters, and others.

