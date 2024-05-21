Ugandan couple set to lose US300k property – NPAZ

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A UGANDAN couple is on the brink of being stripped of their property worth US$300 000 as they are suspected to be involved in crime by Zimbabwean authorities.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said the Prosecutor General through the Asset Forfeiture Unit approached the

High Court seeking an unexplained wealth and freezing order against the houses in Mt Pleasant and Vainona.

“The husband, Robert Kwesiga, was employed by the Danish Red Cross in Zimbabwe between 2007 and 2013 and lived in the country with his wife

Sandie Hilda Kwesiga. The couple was suspected to be involved in serious crime as their lawful income was insufficient to enable them to lawfully acquire the properties. The absence of a paper trail reflecting the origin and movement of the money that was used to purchase both houses only further compounded the suspicions of the state.

“The couple has 30 days to satisfactorily explain how they managed to purchase those homes or risk them being declared tainted and

subsequently forfeited to the state. In addition, they or anyone acting on their behalf is restrained from disposing of the property until the order is

varied or set aside by the court. The judgment was handed down on Wednesday the 15th of May 2024,” reads the statement.