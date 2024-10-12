Ugly and lacklustre but we will take it: A look at the Warrior’s win over Namibia

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Warriors secured a hard-fought victory against Namibia in a 2025 Afcon Qualifying game at Orlando Stadium on Thursday despite an unconvincing performance. Although the Warriors were lacklustre and fell short of expectations, the three points they earned were crucial. Khama Billiat made the decisive impact with a penalty in the 34th minute.

The match was played behind closed doors at the behest of the Namibians, who went on to dominate the game. But at the end of the day, what mattered most for Zimbabwe was the maximum points.

The two teams will square off at the same venue on Monday in the return fixture. Both teams are forced to play their games in South Africa as they do not have certified stadiums to host international matches.

Saturday Chronicle takes a look into some of the talking points from the Warriors’ victory.

Arubi proves critics wrong

Arubi (39) is the oldest player in Michael Nees’ squad and boasts 16 caps for the Warriors. His inclusion in the squad had previously raised debates but having kept three clean sheets for the Warriors in their last three games, one could be convinced that coach Nees has solved one of the major problems in the team, which was the goalkeeping department. Arubi made some crucial saves against Namibia which helped the team win the game. He, however, will need to improve on his ball distribution as most of his long balls were met by the opponents. Perhaps resorting to the long ball is a perfect indication of how the Warriors were not at their best.

Nees admits to not playing well

Though he was happy with the result, Nees did not shy away from pointing out that the performance was far from perfect. Nees admitted it was a hard-fought victory but knows they have to improve in their next game.

“It was a hard fight that we had anticipated because there were no spectators allowed. We knew that it was going to be a fight; not a beauty contest, and at half-time we said, ‘okay, today we also had some technical mistakes, and let’s accept. We just have to win no matter how it looks’,” said Nees.

Playing with no fans

It was a different type of atmosphere for this game as Namibia barred fans from attending. After the game, Nees spoke on how it felt having to play in an empty stadium. “The fun factor was taken out of the game,” said Nees. Fans will, however, be allowed into the stadium in the return leg on Monday as Zimbabwe will be the home side on the day. With the Warriors playing in front of what is most likely to be a crowd dominated by Zimbabwe fans, the performance on Monday should improve.

Nees addresses attack from Chitembwe

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe called Nees “a clown” after he allegedly forced defender Godknows Murwira out of camp ahead of Makepekepe’s derby victory against Dynamos last Sunday. Chitembwe was infuriated by the fact that teams that played on Saturday were allowed to field the players selected for national duty.

“This is an example of what football pressure does to people and what people do to football. In some countries I have worked before, the coach’s career would be finished forever. We as coaches should accept that we are public figures, and we can’t talk whatever we want about other people in public. I think he was under pressure and that’s the life of a football coach. I’m not angry with him but people should think twice about what they say,” said Nees. – @innocentskizoe