“Uhlaleleni”: Tsikirai and Iyasa deliver soul-stirring anthem of self-discovery, talent

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Singer-songwriter Tsungai Tsikirai has unveiled her latest single, “Uhlaleleni”, a collaborative effort with the esteemed Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (Iyasa), marking a significant milestone in her musical journey.

This track transcends mere entertainment, delivering a touching message of empowerment, encouraging listeners to embrace and nurture their individual talents.

The collaboration signifies a joyful reunion between Tsungai and Iyasa, following the success of their previous project, “Back to Back”. Tsikirai expressed her excitement about reconnecting with the talented artistes who have profoundly influenced her artistic evolution.

“Coming back home and joining forces with the exceptional talent at Iyasa is truly a dream fulfilled,” Tsikirai expressed.

“‘Uhlaleleni’ debuted on May 22 on YouTube and will soon be available on other audio platforms,” she said.

She said the song serves as a celebration of the human spirit and the boundless potential inherent in each individual. She said her aim was to create a piece that inspires people to explore their artistic gifts and recognise the extraordinary abilities they possess.

Recorded at Kulcha House in Harare, “Uhlaleleni” not only showcases the remarkable choreography and acting skills of Iyasa, but also features a visually captivating music video. The production was skillfully overseen by Trust Samende, the talented guitarist from the acclaimed band Mookomba.

Tsikirai’s musical journey has transcended geographical boundaries. Since relocating to the United Kingdom in 2002, she has continued to captivate audiences with her performances and collaborations. Notably, she graced the stage with Siyaya at the renowned Glastonbury Music Festival in 2010 and collaborated with the UK gospel group Free to Worship from 2013 to 2015. Her participation in Sheffield-based Sosa-Xa’s BBC Last Choir Standing workshops further enriched her artistic repertoire.

Tsikirai’s talent has earned her well-deserved recognition. In 2014, she received the Zimbabwe Music Award (Zima) for Best Female Artist, and in 2015, the Mporiro Festival honoured her significant contribution to contemporary music.

In 2024, she was bestowed with the Culture Ambassador Award at the Zim Achievers 2024 UK Edition and received a nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Music (Female).

In addition to her remarkable musical journey, Tsikirai remains actively engaged on a global scale, spreading awareness of the importance of celebrating culture, traditions, and heritage from the United Kingdom to Malta, Brussels, the Netherlands, Vienna, and most recently, the United States.

Ends//