Uhuru derby fireworks for Bulawayo

Fungai Muderere, Zimpapers Sports Hub

TWO of the City of Kings and Queens’ football powerhouses, Highlanders and Chicken Inn, are set to light up White City Stadium tomorrow in a fiery local derby that will headline Bulawayo’s Independence Day celebrations.

With the country marking 45 years of self-rule, football once again takes centre stage as a unifying force — and nothing spells local pride better than a Bosso-Gamecocks clash.

“We are greatly looking forward to the match. It’s a local derby which I think will attract a lot of people,” said Chicken Inn head coach Joey Antipas. “We’re going to give our other players a run as we seek to continue finding our rhythm.”

This year’s showdown replaces last year’s fixture where Antipas’ charges faced off against then-topflight side Bulawayo Chiefs, who emerged victorious in a lively Independence tie at the same venue.

The White City Stadium match is part of a broader tapestry of football and national pride playing out across Zimbabwe as part of the 2024 Independence Day commemorations. While the traditional Uhuru Cup match won’t feature giants Dynamos or Highlanders this year, the spotlight shifts to the Midlands Province — specifically Gokwe North — where the official Uhuru Cup will unfold for the first time at Nembudziya Growth Point Open Ground.

There, 2023 league champions Simba Bhora will battle two-time Uhuru Cup winners FC Platinum in a historic fixture that underscores the government’s ongoing drive to decentralise major national events.

The Independence Cup has long been a stage for football’s rich political and social symbolism. This year, the occasion is themed “Zim@45: Devolve and Develop Together towards Vision 2030,” reflecting the Second Republic’s push for unity, inclusion, and equitable national development.

Gokwe’s hosting of the main event is expected to draw around 60 000 people, a landmark moment for a district that has never before welcomed topflight football to its doorstep.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, the Children’s Party in Gokwe today will feature a women’s football match between Herentals Queens and Black Rhinos Queens, two of the country’s top Women’s Premier Soccer League sides — reinforcing the broader inclusivity of the Uhuru festivities.

This marks the third consecutive year the Uhuru commemorations are being staged outside Harare or Bulawayo. Last year’s main celebration in Murambinda saw Dynamos and Highlanders rekindle their storied rivalry in front of thousands in Buhera — a significant symbolic gesture in the ongoing rotation of national events across all ten provinces.

As football brings joy, unity, and local bragging rights to Bulawayo and Gokwe alike, fans across the nation will have plenty to cheer about during this landmark celebration of independence.