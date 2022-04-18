Uhuru pride at stake for Bosso, DeMbare

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

IT’S not about the prize money, but pride as the country’s fiercest football rivals Dynamos and Highlanders face off in the Independence Cup final at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

The much anticipated game will kick-off at 2pm and will be witnessed by President Mnangagwa, who will be among an expected capacity crowd at the first main Independence Day celebrations to be held in Bulawayo since 1980.

Winners will pocket $6 million and losers $4.5 million.

However, both Highlanders and Dynamos captains Ariel Sibanda and Patson Jaure say today’s clash is not about the money, but pride.

“Just that we are playing the Independence Cup final that will be graced by the President here at Barbourfields Stadium is a historic feat that we’re honoured to be part of.

This is the first time that the main national celebrations are being held in Bulawayo and it will be great for us to remember this historic event by winning the cup at our favourite hunting ground. Restoring our pride will cap a fine afternoon for us,” said Sibanda.

Dynamos are the defending champions having beaten Bosso 2-0 in last year’s final.

Jaure shared Sibanda’s sentiments, adding that they want to return with the trophy to the capital.

“Games against Highlanders are always self-motivating, but this one is unique because we are celebrating our Independence.

To be able to showcase our talent freely like we’re doing, we owe it to the gallant sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives in the liberation struggle.

So, besides the rivalry history we share with Highlanders, what we want is to emerge victorious and retain our pride. We want to give a display that football fans will be proud of,” said Jaure.

The last time the two giants met in a major cup final at Barbourfields was in the 2007 CBZ FA Cup where Dynamos emerged 2-1 victorious.

DeMbare got their goals from Sebastian Mutizirwa and club legend Murape Murape, while the late Highlanders midfield general Richard Choruma got a face-saver for the Bulawayo giants.

Both teams have promised to field strong line-ups, with Sibanda leading a Bosso team that has experienced defender Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba, Nqobizitha Masuku, who has just returned from injury, Adrian Silla, veteran Rahman Kutsanzira, box-to-box midfielder Divine Mhindirira and striker Stanley Ngala.

On the other hand, Jaure will marshal his team’s defence that has Makokoba-bred left-back Brendon Mpofu and utility player Godknows Murwira, giving keeper Taimon Mvula protection.

Shadreck Nyahwa, whose Nguboyenja home is a kilometre away from Barbourfields, Emmanuel Paga, youthful winger Bill Antonio and veteran midfielder Ralph Kawondera are among the Dynamos’ players that can carry the day for the Harare giants.

Meanwhile, both Highlanders and Dynamos embarked on a roadshow around Bulawayo yesterday, with players from both sides meeting fans along the way.

The two sets of players also sang and danced together in a symbolic show of the unifying factor of sport.

The roadshow started in Nkulumane and passed through Emganwini, Nketa, Tshabalala, Pelandaba, Magwegwe, Luveve, Cowdray Park, Emakhandeni, Entumbane, Mzilikazi and Thorngrove before heading to the city centre where there was a brief stopover at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo statue.

