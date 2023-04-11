UK ambassador arranges for President Mnangagwa to travel for King Charles III Coronation

Bongani Ndlovu , Online Reporter

The British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Melanie Robinson, visited President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare this afternoon to make arrangements for his trip to her country for the Coronation Ceremony of King Charles III.

The coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen consort of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey.

The imminent visit would be President Mnangagwa’s first visit to the United Kingdom since he came into power in 2017.

Ambassador Robinson spoke to the media after meeting the President and said the two discussed arrangements for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

“I had a good meeting with the President of Zimbabwe.

I had the opportunity to talk to him about arrangements for the coronation of His Majesty the King to which the President has been invited and he told me that he had accepted that invitation, so he will be travelling to London for that,” said Ambassador Robinson.

She said the two also spoke about her country exhibiting at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair and the forthcoming elections among other issues.

“We also discussed trade and investment, including recent investments by a UK company NMS in clinics and hospitals here and I talked about the UK going to the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in a couple of weeks’ time in Bulawayo.

“We also had the opportunity to discuss the elections and the President committed them to be free, fair, peaceful and transparent which I welcomed and a range of other issues of mutual interest to our countries,” said Ambassador Robinson.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died last year on September 8 at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

She died peacefully on a Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.