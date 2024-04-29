UK Ambassador to Zim, Peter Vowels applauds Amai’s Kitchen for showcasing traditional Zimbabwean cuisine

First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa (left) and UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe Peter Vowels serve customers at Amai’s Kitchen recently at the ZITF

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Amai’s Kitchen, a stand that showcased the philanthropic efforts of First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa to empower women, the girl child, youths, the elderly, and those with disabilities among other vulnerable groups, proved popular at the just-ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

It attracted hundreds of visitors including foreigners.

Notable among the visitors was the United Kingdom Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Peter Vowels, who enjoyed a meal at the venue and applauded its traditional culinary offerings.

He also had the opportunity to participate in the process of preparing the meals and serving clients.

The kitchen is operated by vulnerable girls from orphanages and widows, who are empowered through the First Lady’s Angel of Hope Foundation. Proceeds from the kitchen will go towards supporting their welfare.

Ambassador Peter Vowels took to X to express his admiration for the exquisiteness of the menu.

“Took a moment to pause from the excitement of ZITF1 and refuel with a delicious plate of sadza and goat stew at Amai’s Kitchen. Izibiliboco! Machikichori! Thank you,” wrote Ambassador Vowels.

Posting on X, First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa said she was grateful for the support of the UK Ambassador and other Ambassadors for visiting her stand.

“The British, Ethiopian, and Ghanaian Ambassadors accredited to Zimbabwe joined me at the Angel of Hope traditional kitchen stand at ZITF, where we prepared traditional dishes and they appreciated our indigenous cuisines.

“I am grateful for the support that they have been rendering in promoting our gastronomy tourism. As Zimbabweans let us embrace and consume our traditional food which is healthy and medicinal and has found favour in many countries including International ones.” – @mthabisi_mthire