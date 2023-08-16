UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe looking forward to observing elections

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

UNITED Kingdom Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms Melanie Robinson, says she is looking forward to the elections in the country after she was accredited to observe the process.

The UK diplomat will be part of regional and international observers in Zimbabwe for the elections that will be held next week Wednesday.

Posting on her Twitter page, Ms Robison said: “Today I was accredited to observe Zimbabwe’s elections. Looking forward to being part of the independent observation by international, regional and domestic missions over the coming days & weeks – such an important basis for accurate, impartial evaluations of electoral processes.”

On Wednesday morning, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Election Observer Mission arrived in Harare ahead of next week’s harmonised elections.

The SADC’s mission is being led by Mr Nevers Sekwila Mumba and touched down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport around 11AM.

The SADC mission will join various other observer groups, such as the EU Election Observation Mission and the African Union-COMESA teams, already stationed in the country’s 10 provinces.

Zimbabweans go to the polls to elect a president, National Assembly and local authority representatives.