UK Athletics probes faked Covid-19 test claims

UK Athletics is investigating claims Scottish runner Andrew Butchart (pictured) faked a Covid-19 test in order to return to the UK after an international event.

The comments were allegedly made by Butchart in a podcast that was subsequently deleted.

He was selected on Tuesday for Team GB for the Tokyo Olympics but British Athletics says that is under review.

The 29-year-old finished sixth in the final of the 5000m at the 2016 Games.

Butchart allegedly said he changed the date on an earlier PCR test after a delay in getting results back before his flight to the UK.

However, in a statement released by his representative, Butchart said he had “never falsified a PCR test” and had “always complied with the guidelines of the countries I have been travelling in”.

“The context of the podcast was about how hard it has been for athletes during the pandemic to travel and race. I perhaps glorified the situation for the podcast and I apologise if it came across the wrong way and or causes any offence to anyone.”

In a statement, UK Athletics said it was “aware of comments” and that it “takes very seriously any suggestion that an athlete has not followed guidelines”.

It added: “As a result, this selection will stand subject to further investigation by UK Athletics. No further comment will be made until this investigation is concluded.” — BBC Sport