UK-based music superstar Donel Mangena in Zimbabwe…reconnects with his roots

04 Aug, 2022 - 12:08 0 Views
UK-based music superstar Donel Mangena in Zimbabwe…reconnects with his roots Donel with Vusa Mangena

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

UNITED Kingdom-based musician Donel Mangena is in the country to reconnect with his roots.

Donel touched down at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport in Bulawayo yesterday night for a two-week holiday.

Donel was met by his doting grandmother Nita Mangena, his father Nkosana Mangena and his brothers who include gospel sensation Vusa Mangena.

Donel with his grandmother Nita

Known for being The Voice UK finalist, Donel is one talented artiste who has jumped onto the Amapiano bandwagon, through his innovative approach which has earned him the “Amapiano that went to private school” banner.

His brother Vusa said as part of his holiday plans, Donel left Bulawayo this morning to visit the resort city of Victoria Falls until Saturday.

“When he returns to the City of Kings and Queens, he is expected to have a meet and greet session with his fans at Grand Arched Restaurant.”

[email protected]_mthire

