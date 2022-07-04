UK-based Muzi Moyo collabos SA’s Kwazi Nsele

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

UNITED Kingdom-based songstress Muziokuthula Moyo aka Muzi Moyo has collaborated with South African poet Kwazi Nsele for a single titled Thandiwe.

The Afro-pop song was launched on Saturday on Khulumani FM. It was produced by Carl at CPMR Studios in the UK, with the beat being done by Neshville from Neshville Studios in Bulawayo. It was mixed and polished by Brice Motloung from Brice Sound Hub in South Africa.

Muzi Moyo who hails from Kezi said: “I first interacted with Kwazi Nsele on social media. I liked his work because of the message he delivers through poetry and song. We agreed to work together and I have four singles that I’ve worked on, with Thandiwe being one of the releases. There’s another track named Sengixolile that’ll be released at the end of the month as well as another titled Imali.”

An entrepreneur who joined the music industry professionally three years ago, Muzi only started to record music last year.

The personality who has been instrumental in the promotion of Plumtree’s fast-rising stars Aphiwe and Sobancane shared plans to continue assisting fellow artistes.

“I recently got a promoter’s certificate in Zimbabwe which I’ll use to promote youths in the country to pursue their dreams in the art and music industry. There are many talented youths who’re scared or lack the resources to pursue their talents, thus I’ve made a decision to help promote their talent,” she said.