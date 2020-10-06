UK-based songstress Busi Zim-bond still lives

Busi Mhlanga during one of her performances

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

TWENTY years after she took a flight out of the country to Denmark in search of greener pastures, songstress Busi Mhlanga has not forgotten her roots.

This is evidenced by her project that involves compiling musical birthday and anniversary celebrations’ videos for the public with the proceeds directed to vulnerable families in the city of Kings and Queens.

Busi, as she is affectionately known, said through music and dance, she wishes to create a loving environment for her homeland, Zimbabwe and the whole of Africa.

Speaking from her United Kingdom base, Busi said the objective of her project was to popularise the Zimbabwean culture so that it reaches a larger audience.

“As an artiste, the pandemic has opened my eyes and I now know the importance of being grateful for everything that comes our way. The past months I’ve been reaching out to people during their special days like birthdays and anniversaries using one of my songs from my album, Ngiyakhumbula.

“Though I’ve been based in the UK for about 20 years, I still respect my culture. Through this project I am raising money which I send home to assist vulnerable families in Bulawayo and if the business grows, I intend to spread it across Zimbabwe,” said Busi.

Busi said apart from this project, she is working on a single titled Graceland.

A traditional dancer, gumboot dancer, choreographer, song composer and actress, Busi has been nick-named Queen of Abenguni.

Her professional career as a performing artiste started in 1992 as a lead vocalist for Bulawayo’s first Female Troop, Umhlathuzi which was under the mentorship of Black Umfolosi.

In 1995 she became the lead vocalist for Albert Nyathi and Imbongi Arts Productions and left in the year 2000 to pursue her solo career in Denmark then eventually settled in the UK.

Busi says she learnt a lot from Albert Nyathi and got a lot of opportunities and recognition.

She said her inspiration also came from St John’s Apostolic Faith Mission where she led the choir at a very young age.

Busi has in the past shared the stage with various well-known artistes including the late Hugh Masekela and Oliver Mtukudzi, Zahara, Femi Kuti, Twoface Idibia and Winky D.

She has also shared stages with Mahotela Queens, Freshly Ground, Busi Ncube, Rebecca Malope, Tom Jones and London African Gospel Choir.

Busi has also appeared on UK TV channels such as BBC ONE Show, BBC 3 (Don’t tell the bride) and Channel 4 (Sunday Brunch).

One of the most revered places she has performed include the House of Commons in UK during Nelson Mandela funeral in 2015.