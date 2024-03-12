UK-based Zimbabwean musician empowering young talents

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

UK-based Zimbabwean singer and songwriter, Rumbi Tauro, is leaving an indelible mark in the UK music industry, not only for her captivating stage performances but also for her commitment to empowering young musicians.

This comes after her recent engagements in discussions aimed at addressing the challenges faced by aspiring artistes and providing them with the tools and knowledge necessary to succeed.

As a pro-active measure, Tauro ,who made her mark with the release of her debut EP, “The Process”, in 2020, is leading a panel that specifically addresses the access young people have to arts and culture. This dedicated forum thoroughly examines the challenges and barriers encountered by those aspiring to forge a career in the music industry.

Tauro has served as both an artistic and cultural ambassador in the UK, showcasing her talent through performances in diverse venues. Having navigated the challenges of breaking into the industry herself, she is committed to sharing her first-hand experiences and insights with aspiring artistes.

The “Run Run” singer, said her joy comes from helping those starting a career as musicians.

“I’m committed to supporting children and young people aspiring to kick-start their careers in the music industry and offering insights into my beginnings. We’ll address the likely barriers encountered when entering the industry and provide valuable tips for sustaining a career in this competitive field,” explained Tauro.

To bring this initiative to life, Tauro has partnered with two prominent organisations: Pattern and Push & Launchpad. Pattern is a non-profit organisation, dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusivity within the UK’s creative industries. Push & Launchpad, on the other hand, is a music education and mentorship programme that nurtures emerging talent.

Each year, Pattern and Push organises a range of talent development programmes and competitions for young artistes, with Tauro having benefitted as a winner at one juncture. Since 2019, Launchpad has provided support to nearly 130 artistes from across Yorkshire, by offering advice sessions, recording support, and performance opportunities to foster the growth and development of emerging talent.

Tauro actively engages with these organisations, participating in discussions that occur two to four times a month. She hosts these discussions together with South Yorkshire-based rappers, Coco, Seppy, alongside professional vocal coach, Sarah Jay Hawley.

Through these interactions, she hopes to provide a platform for young musicians to voice their concerns, share their experiences, and receive guidance from industry professionals.

Her dedication to empowering young musicians is a testament to her passion for fostering talent and creating a more inclusive and supportive music industry.

As Women’s Month takes the spotlight in conversations, Tauro persists in her off-stage engagements. Her influence on the music industry and the lives of aspiring musicians is poised to be enduring.

On Women’s Month, Tauro reflected on its significance, emphasising that it serves as a reminder of the crucial role she plays in guiding female creatives to greater heights.

“Women’s Month is a reminder that I’m part of a strong and wide female creative community. It’s a gathering of why we do what we do. I feel encouraged to keep pushing and fighting to see other female creatives in the spaces I work,” she said. – Follow on X-@MbuleloMpofu.