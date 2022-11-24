UK-based Zimbabwean rapper penetrating British market

EMAKHANDENI-born rapper Flava Makoya (real name Jasper Dawson) is living his dream in Middlesbrough where he is making music.

The 35-year-old who relocated to the UK in 2007 is working on his second album.

“I’ve been in the UK for a while now and I’m enjoying myself, making music, and studying. After the release of my debut album Broken hearts don’t mend last year, I’ve been working on another one, Lukhulil’usana which will be released in February next year.

“I will be putting out a lot of music soon,” he said.

Flava Makoya started composing songs at an early age, but got to taste the studio experience at his friend, the late Cal Vin’s studio when he recorded his first single, “Loxion Party”.

His album, Broken hearts don’t mend has been enjoying considerable airplay on Middlesbrough radio stations.

The rapper, who is a law degree holder performed at the Zimbabwe Festival in Birmingham alongside the late Oliver Mtukudzi and Albert Nyathi back in the day. Part of his discography includes Rowdy Party, Pay me no mind, Stranger to me and The one.

