UK forces involved in response to Iran attacks on Israel
UK forces were involved in supporting Israel in the conflict in the Middle East after Iran launched a missile attack on the country.
Defence Secretary John Healey, who will be in Cyprus on Wednesday to visit personnel, said British forces had “this evening played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation”, without giving more details.
The BBC understands UK fighter jets were involved, as they were in April when Iran last attacked Israel with missiles.
Responding on Tuesday to Iran’s attack, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the UK “stands with Israel” and recognises its right to self-defence.
Israel said most of the 180 missiles fired were intercepted.
Healey thanked British personnel involved for their courage and professionalism.
“The UK stands fully behind Israel’s right to defend its country and its people against threats.”
Healey’s visit to Cyprus will see him meet some of the British personnel preparing for the possibility of evacuating British nationals from Lebanon.
Britons in Lebanon have been advised to register their presence with officials on the government’s website and a UK-chartered plane is set to leave Beirut on Wednesday.
But some told the BBC they had received no confirmation or details about their booking on the government-chartered flight, despite paying for a seat.
British citizen Libby, 25, was about to board a commercial flight from Beirut to Cairo on Wednesday morning, and described the situation in the Lebanese capital as “terrifying”.
“You can’t sleep because you can hear the Israeli drones over your head, you wake up in the night because you hear strikes,” she told the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
