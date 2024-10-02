UK forces involved in response to Iran attacks on Israel

UK forces were involved in supporting Israel in the conflict in the Middle East after Iran launched a missile attack on the country.

Defence Secretary John Healey, who will be in Cyprus on Wednesday to visit personnel, said British forces had “this evening played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation”, without giving more details.

The BBC understands UK fighter jets were involved, as they were in April when Iran last attacked Israel with missiles.

Responding on Tuesday to Iran’s attack, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the UK “stands with Israel” and recognises its right to self-defence.