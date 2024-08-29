  • Today Thu, 29 Aug 2024

UK Government considering pub garden smoking ban

The government is considering tighter restrictions on smoking outdoors as part of a drive to phase out tobacco.

Under new plans, smoking could be banned in pub gardens, outdoor restaurants, and outside hospitals and sports grounds.

The measures – the details of which are still unknown – are being proposed as part of a tougher version of the last government’s Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which was dropped before the last election.

Health experts have welcomed the plans, but the BBC has been told that some ministers have raised concerns about the impact the ban could have on the hospitality sector.

