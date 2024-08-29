UK Government considering pub garden smoking ban

The King’s Speech at the stateopening of Parliament last month promised to reintroduce the last government’s legislation, which would have outlawed the sale of tobacco to anyone born on or after January 2009.

It is not clear whether the outdoor smoking ban, first reported by the Sun, would apply to the whole of the UK or England only.

The BBC has sought further comment from the government.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it did not comment on leaks but was considering a range of measures to “finally make Britain smoke-free”.

A spokesperson added: “Smoking claims 80,000 lives a year, puts huge pressure on our NHS, and costs taxpayers billions.

“We are determined to protect children and non-smokers from the harms of second-hand smoking.

Hospitality bosses have said that any plans to ban smoking would not be “without economic harm”. Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade group UK Hospitality, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This needs to be thought through very carefully before we damage businesses and economic growth and jobs.” Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, said reports of the plans “have understandably caused concern across the sector”. He added they risk “imposing yet another regulatory burden on businesses already facing considerable challenges”. But health professionals have welcomed the proposals, which they described as overdue. Dr Layla McCay of the NHS Confederation told the Today programme she was “heartened” that progress was being made to abolish smoking. She said hard decisions needed to be made but: “Ultimately, all of these steps are steps in the same journey, which is towards a smoke-free future for Britain, reducing those health inequalities, reducing the huge problems that are caused to the individual and to society from smoking.” Deborah Arnott, chief executive of the charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) said the government was “catching up with what the public expects, and that’s not to have to breathe in tobacco smoke in places like children’s play areas and seating areas outside pubs, restaurants and cafes”. However, she added it was important to ensure that there were still outdoor areas for people to “smoke in the open air, rather than inside their homes”.