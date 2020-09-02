UK production house ropes in Mai Titi

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UK-based production house, BJB Films (Billy Jeremiah Brown Films) has reached an agreement with comedian Mai Titi that will see her featuring on their upcoming romantic/action film alongside internationally acclaimed artistes Demarco, Benny-Demus and Awilo Longomba.

The film which is set to unpack the rich talent that the continent possesses is set to start shooting in Zimbabwe once national borders are opened to the public with all cast members expected to descend on the country.

Speaking from his UK-Base, BJB Films founder, Leo Brown who is a Zimbabwean, said his film company wants to give Zimbabwe’s untapped talent, a chance to showcase its talent to the rest of the world in order to grow the local film industry. Having worked on the production of concert videos and music videos for acclaimed musicians Ashanti, Sean Paul, Akon, Joe Thomas, Sisqo, Mario, 112, Demarco and Beenie Man, Brown wants to bring this magic home.

He said he is glad to have Mai Titi (real name Felistas Edwards) on board as he strongly believes she is a multi-talented woman whose capacity has not fully been explored.

“I recently spoke to Mai Titi about the film and she gladly agreed to be part of it. I also wanted Pokello to join the cast and we’re yet to reach an agreement, same with Ammara Brown. We’re also calling on other Zimbabwean actors to come on board and help us showcase their talent,” Brown said.

He said he expects the film to be top notch as a number of local filmmakers and actors have shown interest in working with him.

An excited Mai Titi said she cannot wait to start shooting.

“It’s an amazing opportunity because these guys are gurus in the industry especially considering that they’ve worked with likes of Akon. I’m very excited about this opportunity and I can’t wait to be part of the project.

“This is one of the greatest achievements and I promise to bring my A game.”

And true to her word, if Mai Titi puts her mind to something, she definitely gives it her all just like she did recently at one of the Nash TV virtual shows. Most people only knew her as a comedian and she took them by surprise when she staged a solo show as a musician. Acting likely will not be a difficult task for her as she has been doing so for the past couple of years through her comedy skits that have earned her fame.

BJB Films on its part, has made it clear that they have their eyes set on reviving the Zimbabwean film industry by having movie productions in the country and they seem to mean business. – @mthabisi_mthire.